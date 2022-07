LUBBOCK, Texas — No injuries were reported after a grass fire in southwest Lubbock late Monday night, according to Lubbock Fire Rescue.

LFR said crews were called to 146th Street and Frankford Avenue at 10:11 p.m., and the scene was cleared by 11:28 p.m. Details on property damage were not yet known. LFR said more information would be released as it became available.

