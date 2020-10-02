LFR responds to residential structure fire

LUBBOCK, Texas — At approximately 1:20 p.m., Lubbock Fire Rescue units responded to a structure fire in the 4000 block of 37th Street.

According to LFR, fire crews arrived on scene to a vacant residential structure with smoke coming from the roof, and they extinguished the fire in 20 minutes.

The majority of the fire damage was contained in the attic, and the inside suffered smoke and water damage.

There were no injuries reported, and the Fire Marshal’s Office is currently investigating the cause.

