LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a location near 15th Street and Avenue T at about 9:00 a.m. Thursday. Firefighters found a shed on fire and downed power lines.

There have been eyewitness reports of burn victims in that fire, but so far LFR has not yet released information on the extent of injuries.

EverythingLubbock.com has a reporter on scene working to get more information. Please check back.