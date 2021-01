LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue units battled a house fire at the 4200 block of 104th Street Tuesday night.

Smoke detectors alerted the house’s residents to the fire, according to LFR. All occupants evacuated the house safely. There were no injuries reported.

LFR units determined that there was a fire behind the walls. The homeowner said he believes it may be an electric fire.

The fire spread into the house’s attic, where crews were working to put it out.