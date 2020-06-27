LFR responds to South Lubbock house fire

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a house fire in the 3300 block of 79th Street Saturday afternoon.

The call came in around 2:00 p.m. on Saturday. Heavy smoke was visible in the area of the fire. Watch a video of the fire from EverythingLubbock.com’s towercam below.

According to a photojournalist on scene, there was heavy LFR presence in the alley behind the house, so it is possible that the fire was in the house’s backyard.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to EverythingLubbock.com for more updates.