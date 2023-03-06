LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to Bryan’s Steakhouse in Central Lubbock Monday morning for a fire that started at the grill but then spread. LFR said the call came just before 10:30 in the 1200 block of 50th Street when a restaurant employee called 911.

1200 block of 50th Street (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com)

“Fire crews arrived to the restaurant and reported a working fire,” LFR said. “Firefighters found the fire had traveled through the vent hood system and into the attic space.”

LFR said the fire was contained with no reports of injuries.

Roughly 45 minutes after the fire started, crews were removing smoke from the building.