LFR responds to fire in Central Lubbock Sunday evening

LUBBOCK, Texas-- Fire crews responded to a structure fire near 36th Street and Frankford Avenue just before 8 p.m. Sunday evening.

Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to calls of black smoke showing from vents and eaves of the structure.

Crews reported that the fire was in the kitchen and had spread into the attic. Within twenty minutes, LFR was able to control the fire.

One resident was at home at the time of the fire and escaped into the backyard with minor smoke inhalation, accordingto LFR. She was treated on-scene by EMS, and taken to the hosital as a preacaution.

The department reported that two dogs were rescued, four were deceased and one is unaccounted for at this time.

The Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire.