LFR said two people were inside garage-structure when it burned Thursday

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue said a woman suffered second and third degree burns on 80 percent of her backside in a shed Fire Thursday morning.

Firefighters were on the way to a training exercise just before 9:00 a.m. when they noticed smoke and a fire behind a residence in the 1900 block of 15th Street. LFR said a rear garage was on fire.

“Two adults were living in the involved structure without the owner’s knowledge,” LFR said.

(Nexstar/Staff)

“Both victims were transported to a local hospital for burn injuries,” LFR said. Witnesses said a woman and a man were inside the structure when it caught on fire, and the woman was more seriously injured.

“City of Lubbock Code Enforcement was called to the scene,” LFR said as was an investigator with the fire marshal’s office.

“After visiting with the owner of the listed property, the decision to demolish the rear garage structure was made,” LFR said. The investigation was still ongoing as of Friday.

Anyone with information was encouraged to call the Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office at 806-775-2646 or email fireprevention@mylubbock.us.

LFR did not disclose the names, and we are not able to request current conditions for them.