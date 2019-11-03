LFR: Saturday night fire displaces five people

LUBBOCK, Texas — Five people were displaced after a fire broke out Saturday night, Lubbock Fire Rescue says.

The fire department responded to a call just before 8:30 p.m. that a fire was burning at a house in the 2000 block of 63rd Street.

The call was made by someone passing by who heard the smoke alarms going off. LFR said no one was a home at the time of the fire.

The fire was contained to one bedroom and the rest of the house received smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

