LFR has suspect in mind after apartment fire

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue provided an update Thursday morning, saying an apartment fire that happened earlier in the week was arson.

“The cause of the fire is classified as incendiary,” LFR said.

Firefighters were called on Monday evening to the Stonebridge at Ironton Apartments, 7010 Ironton Avenue. LFR said the building had 20 apartment units. The fire left six adults and four kids displaced, LFR said on Thursday.

“The fire originated on the cook top in the kitchen of the listed apartment,” LFR said.

“Closer inspection of the materials, showed them to be clothing. The items were placed on top of the cook top and the rear burner was left on, allowing them to burn,” LFR said.

LFR also said a suspect was present but was not arrested.

“The investigation is ongoing,” LFR said.