Motorcycle shop with efficiency apartment caught fire in North Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas– Lubbock Fire Rescue said a fire they responded to at a North Lubbock motorcycle repair shop Thursday morning did not have working smoke detectors.

Just before 8:00 a.m., LFR responded to reports of the fire at 1301 North Ash Avenue to the repair shop with an efficiency apartment, said Phillip Grandon with LFR.

Two people living inside the home woke up when they heard some popping sounds coming from the garage where LFR said a fire had started.

Grandon said the fire was contained to the garage area, but there no details on the extent of the damage caused.

Both occupants in the efficiency were able to get out safely without any injuries, said Grandon.