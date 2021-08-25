LFR says two fires on Wednesday were both criminally set

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue crews battled two separate fires Wednesday morning that have been classified as intentionally set.

The first fire was reported around 8:00 a.m. in the 4600 block of Locust Avenue.

LFR said employees at a neighboring businesses reported a fire in railroad boxcar next to the former South Plains Food Bank location.

Fire crews were able to quickly extinguish the blaze and no damage was reported to the nearby building.

The Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office classified the fire as criminal in nature and intentionally set.

The second fire was reported around 8:20 a.m. in the 100 block of East 50th Street.

LFR said employees from nearby businesses reported smoke coming from a residential structure.

Firefighters were able quickly extinguish the flames.

The structure was vacant at the time of the fire, LFR said.

The Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office also classified this fire as criminal in nature and intentionally set.

LFR said with the close proximity and short timeline of these two fires, it is possible they are related.

No injuries were reported in either fire.