LUBBOCK, Texas– Lubbock Fire Rescue announced in a press release it would send a new fire crew to Mineral Wells to relieve its original fire crew battling the wildfires.

LFR said the crews had been in Mineral Wells for three weeks helping the Texas Interstate Fire Mutual Aid System.

(Photo credit: Lubbock Fire Rescue)

“Despite scattered rainfall across the state, Texas is still experiencing a large amount of wildfires, and the demand for the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS) continues,” LFR said.

LFR also commended fire crews for “answering the call to serve communities” across Texas.