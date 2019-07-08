LFR: Several structures struck by lightning during weekend storms

LFR responds to a fire started by lightning in the 8200 block of Louisville. (Nexstar Media Group/Staff)

LUBBOCK, Texas – On Monday, Lubbock Fire Rescue said their units responded to several reports of lightning strikes hitting structures around the city over the weekend.

Most of those strikes did not result in fires, LFR said.

Lightning may have started a fire that burned a storage building and spread to a home in the 8200 block of Louisville Saturday evening.

LFR said the residents believe lightning hit the storage building in their backyard.

The residents looked outside an hour later and discovered the storage building fully engulfed.

The Lubbock Fire Department said the fire did spread to the exterior of the home but was extinguished before any major damage occurred.