LFR: Smoking in bed leads to apartment fire early Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas – An apartment fire early Saturday morning was started by someone smoking in bed, according to Lubbock Fire Rescue.

The fire was reported around 4:00 a.m. in the 1000 block of East 28th Street.

LFR said a cigarette came into contact with light weight drapery and ignited the drapes.

The residents of the apartment were alerted by a smoke alarm and were able to extinguish the fire.

One resident did suffer an unspecified injury and was transported to University Medical Center.

Fire crews were able to evacuate the smoke from the apartment.

The cause of the fire was ruled as accidental.

