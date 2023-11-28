LUBBOCK, Texas— A two story residential structure fire caused a stairwell and parts of its second floor to collapse early Tuesday morning in the South Overton area, according to a social media post from the Lubbock Fire Rescue.

LFR received a call for a possible residential structure fire just before 1:00 a.m. near the 2300 block of 17th street.

When first responders arrived at the scene, smoke was showing at a two story home, said the post.

LFR said crews were able to put out the fire with “zero injuries reported” and upon arrival the home was vacant at the time of the fire.

The LFR Fire Marshal’s Office will be investigating the cause of the fire. This is a developing story. Check back EverythingLubbock.com for updates.