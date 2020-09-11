LFR to honor fallen Lt. Eric Hill with special flag

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lieutenant Eric Hill is being honored Saturday with a flag signed by fellow firefighters from across the state. Hill was killed in an accident in January that injured fellow firefighter Matt Dawson and took the life of police officer Nicholas Reyna.

“He found comradery in the fire department that he just really loved,” said Hill’s father Mark Hill.

Eight months after Hill was killed in the line of duty, those at Lubbock Fire and Rescue are remembering the hero they lost.

“As far as the type of person you want to work with her was the guy,” said Lubbock Fire and Rescue Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Phillip Grandon. “There’s not a day that goes by that any of us don’t think about it. I mean there is always something to remind us of those guys.”

Saturday, LFR will be rucking a flag signed by firefighters across the state. Rucking means they will be carrying weighted backpacks, as well as the flag, and walking over 6 miles to honor Hill’s memory.

“When you do something physically hard, especially in remembrance of somebody, whenever it starts to get really tough, you think of that person, and it gives you some type of internal motivation. Like I will honor your sacrifice by making it a little hard on myself,” said Grandon.

Hill’s parents hope that this flag will help folks remember all that he sacrificed for the Lubbock community, but that it also reminds them to watch out for first responders when driving.

“If we are out there on the road, that’s one of the most dangerous situations that firefights or first responders or anyone that works on the road can be in. Just because we have very little control over other drivers and what they are doing,” said Grandon.

Susan and Mark started what they call the 5-5-5 initiative to remind folks to slow down and move over when they see flashing lights on the road. The initiative urges folks to consider five options for safety, five actions to keep safe and to contact five loved ones a day.

“We don’t want anyone to go through what we have gone through or the other families. It’s just if we can help save those first responders and make awareness of the situation, that’s what we wanted to do,” said Susan Hill.

But whether through 5-5-5 or the ruck, Hill’s family hopes to keep Eric’s memory alive.

“The community has just come out and honored Eric in so many ways and honored us in so many ways, but this is special. It’s something that brotherhood does to honor each other,” said Mark Hill.

And to remind us of the sacrifice first responders make every day.

“I think we take for granted that they are just going to be there,” said Susan Hill. “And I think sometimes we take for granted that it’s their job, but they do a lot of things over and beyond their job.”

The ruck will be a little over 6 miles, starting at 6:00 p.m. at Hill’s former fire station, Station 10. It will end at the regional public safety memorial on Quaker Avenue.