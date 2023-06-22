MATADOR, Texas — A press conference was expected to begin at 7:00 a.m. after a devastating tornado hit Matador, Texas on Wednesday.

According to Lubbock Fire Rescue, there were at least 4 confirmed fatalities and 10 total injuries. Seven people were taken to hospitals (University Medical Center, Covenant Children’s and a Childress hospital) by EMS and three by personal vehicle. Agencies from across the South Plains, including LFR, have assisted with search and rescue efforts.

