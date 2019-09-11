LFR training for possible aircraft disasters

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, Lubbock Fire and Rescue conducted truck-based operations fire training at Preston Smith International Airport.

According to LFR, they host quarterly training sessions for departments that are in need of federal re-certification and must meet yearly FAA Standards.

“Every time we come out here everything is new to us,” said Eric Monday, Amarillo firefighter. “Whether it be weather conditions or different trucks, we enjoy getting trained alongside them.”

As a one of three regional training centers in Texas, LFR charges a considerable fee for training to cover the costs of burned fuel and gas. Some of the fire departments they’ve trained include El Paso, Phoenix, and Lake Charles.

“Being in West Texas, our windy climate makes it one of the best simulations,” said LFR Captain Gavin Daniel.

For those flying into Lubbock, airlines warn passengers as they land that they might see fire and smoke near the runway, but its’s strictly an exercise.

“No real danger but we’re preparing for if the worse happens,” Daniel said.