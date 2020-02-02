LFR: Two arrest in connection to Saturday morning fire

Roland Howell Jr. (left) and Daniell Shanet Lewis (right) (Photos from the Lubbock County Detention Center)

LUBBOCK, Texas – Two people were arrested and charged with arson in connection to fire Saturday morning, according to Lubbock Fire Rescue.

The fire was reported around 9:45 a.m. in the 800 block of 48th Street.

Firefighters were dispatched to the scene for a reported shed fire after a passerby saw smoke coming from the structure.

When units arrived, they discovered the smoke was coming from a single story family structure in the backyard of the residence.

They was able to quickly extinguish the fire that was burning in a bedroom and causing damage to the roof.

The Lubbock Fire Marshall’s Office classified the fire as incendiary.

Roland Howard Jr, 38 and Daniell Shanet Lewis, 35 were located nearby and arrested.

Both remain in the Lubbock County Detention Center as of early Sunday afternoon.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact the Fire Marshal’s Office at 806-775-2646 or fireprevention@mylubbock.us.