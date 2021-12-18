LFR: Children safe after Central Lubbock house fire Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas — No one was hospitalized after a house in the 1300 block of 20th Street caught on fire Saturday, Lubbock Fire Rescue said.

LFR responded to a report of a structure fire just before 3:00 p.m. The initial report said that three children were trapped inside the house, LFR said.

Crews put out the flames and began search and rescue efforts. Per LFR, they found that all the occupants had escaped the house.

Emergency Medical Services treated seven people, but no one was hospitalized.

The Lubbock Fire Marshall’s Office was investigating the cause of the fire.