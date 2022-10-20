LUBBOCK, Texas — Thomas John Boukamp, 22, was sentenced to life in prison in federal prison Thursday for cyberstalking and kidnapping a 14-year-old Lubbock girl in 2020.

The minimum sentence Boukamp faced was 15 years, and the maximum was life.

Boukamp was convicted of 16 charges in June. Boukamp represented himself at trial after he was allowed to fire his lawyers in May.

However, for his sentencing, Boukamp had an appointed defense attorney.

During the trial, it was revealed that Boukamp began talking to the victim – identified only as Jane Doe – when she was 13. In November 2020, he took her to his house in Michigan.

Doe testified during trial that Boukamp sexually assaulted her several times a day in Michigan and forcibly removed her braces with pliers.

The federal judge presiding over the case denied Boukamp’s motion for a new trial on Thursday.