LUBBOCK, Texas – Dora Sanchez was born and raised in Plainview. She said she’s tried to live a healthy life, but even that didn’t keep her from being diagnosed with cancer that’s still far too common in women.

Thanks to some innovation now being used over at University Medical Center (UMC) Cancer Center, Sanchez has kept something that some women lose after a diagnosis like hers.

“I got my first mammogram, and then they called me and said to come back for a second one, we saw something,” Sanchez said. “So I went back to see my doctor.”

It was after that second trip back to the doctor in November 2022 that Sanchez learned she had breast cancer.

“For a minute, I just went blank,” Sanchez said. “When they tell you for the first time you have cancer, how do you process that?”

The most recent data from the American Cancer Society revealed that breast cancer accounts for 1 in 3 cancers in women every year.

In order to get rid of the tumor, doctors told Sanchez she would need a full or partial mastectomy, which is a surgery that removes the entire breast.

“I didn’t feel that those were my options, and I didn’t want to accept those options,” Sanchez said.

Sanchez decided to seek a second opinion from Dr. Rakshanda Rahman, a breast cancer surgeon at UMC.

“I floated the idea that if I can use a newer device that we have, like a MOLLI marker, that gives me the exact distance that I need to take, more importantly, save what I don’t have to take, then maybe I can move some tissue around and make the breast in a way that it’s a cosmetically acceptable outcome for you, and do a matching reduction mammoplasty on the other side,” Dr. Rahman said.

MOLLI is a magnetic device that helps surgeons pinpoint the location of tumors, which in turn, allows for quicker, less painful and more accurate removal.

“We have a little wand in the operating room that detects the magnetism to show me exactly where the device is so I can plan my surgery accordingly,” Dr. Rahman said.

Sanchez said she was all in.

”I knew losing a breast would have an emotional impact on me, so I said let’s do it,” Sanchez said.

Sanchez’s procedure happened in January. Dr. Rahman said Sanchez’s tumor was so big that she had to use two MOLLI devices.

“This kind of technology, this kind of advancement, every time something like that comes along, that helps us to do both,” Dr. Rahman said. “Do a great job scientifically treating cancer, but also improve somebody’s quality of life.”

Thankfully, the surgery was a success. More importantly, Sanchez is now cancer free.

“Life is good after this procedure,” Sanchez said. “If I’m the one that’s going to encourage people, then I don’t mind doing that at all. If it’s going to extend life, go for it.”

Sanchez said she feels like she was given a second chance, so from here on out, she will not take any day for granted. Her advice to everyone is to get a mammogram because if she hadn’t gotten hers, she doesn’t know where she would be today. Now, she can continue doing what she loves most – spending time with her kids and grandkids.