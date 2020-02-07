“Life is rough — especially in the cold,” homeless veteran grateful for Salvation Army

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Salvation Army said they had an influx of people after a winter storm on Wednesday.

Social Services Director, Erica Hitt said the Salvation Army opens it’s Cold Cot program when the temperatures hit below 32 degrees.

“We give them a warm cot for the night,” she said. “Our cold patrol vehicle also hit the streets and their objective was to target anyone who is having a hard time getting to the shelters.”

“Life is rough, especially in the cold,” said homeless veteran Daniel Lopez.

He said he’s been at Salvation Army for a less than a week and the few months that he has been homeless have been extreme on his body.

“I thought I was going to die because of the cold,” he said. “You can’t move. You’re hurt like me – you can’t move your muscles real good. If you have bad legs like me you can’t walk real good or hardly any.”

Lopez said he’s grateful for the help he has received.

“I am alive, so I’m very thankful for that and I’m here, I’m also thankful for that,” he said.

Hitt said because of so many people coming into the shelter, they are in need of donations. She said donations include pillows, blankets, shampoo, conditioner and razors.

If you would like to donate to the Salvation Army you can call them at 806-765-9434.