LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit responded early Wednesday morning to the 4700 block of 4th Street. Police said at 1:51 a.m. an officer located a one-vehicle crash.

“One person was found with life-threatening injuries and was transported to University Medical Center via ambulance,” police said.

So far, those are the only details released publicly. EverythingLubbock.com will provide an update when possible.