LifeGift 2nd Chance Run to be held on Saturday, August 3 at Mackenzie Park

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from LifeGift and Donate Life Texas:

On Saturday, August 3, 2019, hundreds of transplant recipients, donor family members, healthcare professionals and donation advocates will gather at Mackenzie Park to run for the nearly 10,000 Texans waiting for a second chance during the Donate Life Texas 2nd Chance Run. LifeGift, the local organ and tissue donation agency and a Donate Life Texas organization, is hosting the event, which is now in its 3rd year. Please visit www.2ndchancerun.org for event details.

For more information and to register, please click here.

What:

LifeGift 2nd Chance Run

Who:

Transplant recipients, donor family members, healthcare professionals, donation advocates and the entire community are invited to participate

When:

Saturday, August 3, 2019 @ 7:00 am

Where:

Mackenzie Park, 4628 Mackenzie Park Rd., Lubbock, TX 79403

LifeGift is a nonprofit, 501(c) 3 organization that offers hope to individuals needing transplants in 109 Texas counties in the Houston area, North Texas and West Texas. It is a founding member of Donate Life Texas, the organization that runs the organ, eye and tissue donor registry. Please visit www.LifeGift.org for more information.

(News release from LifeGift and Donate Life Texas)