HOUSTON (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from LifeGift:

As part of the NDLM observance, LifeGift is partnering with organizations in Houston, Fort Worth and Lubbock/Amarillo to shine a light of hope in April.

In Houston, HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland shined bright the first week of April. On April 22nd, blue and green lights will illuminate the Seven Wonders in Sesquicentennial Park, George R. Brown Convention Center, Partnership Tower, Nora’s Home, Brookside Funeral Home & Memorial Park, CHI Baylor St. Luke’s Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Hospital Buildings in the Texas Medical Center, The Woodlands, Northeast, Southwest and Memorial City. Houston’s Airport System, including George Bush Intercontinental, William P. Hobby Airport, Ellington Airport and Houston Spaceport will also light up on April 22nd. In addition, Young’s Daughters Funeral Home & Bereavement Center’s staff will dress in blue and green on April 22nd.

In Fort Worth, Texas Christian University presented on organ transplantation April 5th. On April 14th, Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center flew a Donate Life flag. General Worth Square’s trees were adorned in blue and green on April 17th. Fort Worth City Hall, 7th Street Bridge, Avenue of Lights and Pioneer Tower were immersed in blue and green on April 18th. Additionally, Cook Children’s Medical Center and Tarrant County College – Trinity River Campus’ Allan Saxe Waterfall will be lighting up April 16th – April 22nd. Ronald McDonald House’s Light of Love Tower will be displaying its blue and green for the entire month of April.

In Lubbock/Amarillo, Neighborhoods throughout the community will be lighting up in blue and green during the month of April and Amarillo’s Northwest Texas Healthcare System raised a Donate Life flag on April 4th. Southcrest Christian School and Randall High School will share donor information with their students and businesses in the community will display mini donation stations to promote organ, eye and tissue donation.

What: National Donate Life Blue & Green Day



When: April 22, 2021

Where: Southeast, North and West Texas

Why: National Donate Life Month, a month-long observance honoring those who have received or continue to wait for life-saving transplants and those who have given the generous gift of life through organ and tissue donation.

For more information about the annual NLDM observation, please click here.

The state’s donor registry, Donate Life Texas, provides an easy, online option to become a registered donor. To learn more and to register, please click here.

About LifeGift

LifeGift is a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) health services organization. As the organ procurement organization (OPO) for North, Southeast and West Texas, we partner with more than 200 hospitals across 109 counties to save and heal lives. LifeGift is a founding member of Donate Life Texas, the organization that manages the organ, eye and tissue donor registry. Please visit www.LifeGift.org.