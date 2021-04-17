LifeGift shines a light of hope during April’s National Donate Life Month

HOUSTON (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from LifeGift:

LifeGift is lighting up Southeast, North and West Texas in blue and green to increase awareness of organ, eye and tissue donation in April, which is National Donate Life Month (NDLM). This annual observance features an entire month of local, regional and national activities to help encourage Americans to register as organ, eye and tissue donors and to honor heroes who have saved lives through the gift of donation. During this unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, LifeGift also shines a light this year for our hospital and transplant center partners as they continue to provide our communities with heroic care.

As part of the NDLM observance, LifeGift is partnering with organizations in Houston, Fort Worth and Lubbock to shine a light of hope in April.

In Houston on April 16th & 17th, blue and green lights will illuminate City Hall, the six U.S. 59 arch bridges, Seven Wonders in Sesquicentennial Park, Miller Outdoor Theater, The George R. Brown Convention Center, Partnership Tower and Nora’s Home. On Blue & Green Day, the entire Houston Airport System including, George Bush Intercontinental Airport, William P. Hobby Airport, Ellington Airport and Houston Spaceport will all be a beacon of blue and green lights. Also, Memorial Hermann Tower, Houston Methodist Texas Medical Center and Texas Children’s Hospital will shine brightly on April 16th. Additionally, Baylor St. Luke’s Medical Center, Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Southwest are lighting up for the entire month of April. Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center will fly a Donate Life flag on April 16th in honor of NDLM.

In Fort Worth, the Pier 1 Building – future City Hall, 7th Street Bridge, The Ronald McDonald House’s Light of Love Tower, Avenue of Lights and Pioneer Tower will be immersed in blue and green on April 15th – 18th. Additionally, Cook Children’s Medical Center will be lighting up now through April 18th and Tarrant County College – Trinity River Campus’ Allan Saxe Waterfall will be blue and green for all of April. Baylor Scott & White Medical Center Grapevine, Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center, Medical City Fort Worth and Texas Health Harris Methodist will fly a Donate Life flag during April in observance of NDLM.

In Lubbock, neighborhoods throughout the community will be lighting up in blue and green during the month of April as well as the Texas Tech University’s Jones AT&T Stadium and “Texas Rising” by Joe O’Connell and Blessing Hancock – Texas Tech University System Public Art Collection. University Medical Center will fly a Donate Life flag during April in honor of NDLM.

“This month-long observance celebrates lives saved through organ and tissue donation and the legacies of those who have given the generous gift of life,” says Kevin Myer, LifeGift president and CEO. “By lighting up our communities in blue and green, it’s yet another reminder of the hope organ, eye and tissue transplantation brings to so many, and to show our support for the nearly 10,000 Texans currently waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant.”

