LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — LifeGift’s 2nd Chance Run in Lubbock honors organ, eye and tissue donors in 109 Texas counties in North, Southeast and West Texas. The Lubbock 2nd Chance Run will take place on Saturday, August 20th, 8 a.m. at Mackenzie Park. LifeGift invites you to spend a morning celebrating the gift of life. You can run or walk 1 mile or 3.1 miles (5k) at Mackenzie Park or participate virtually! For more information and to register, please click here.

All registered 2nd Chance Run event participants will receive a commemorative 2022 2nd Chance Run t-shirt and an event medal. LifeGift will promote our event on social media, sharing photos and comments of support to our donor families, transplant recipients and other members of our LifeGift community.

The Lubbock 2nd Chance Run is being sponsored by Community Tissue Services, Organ Recovery Systems, IRONMAN Foundation, Fitness Specialist, Reese Technology Center, Home2Suites, Doug Klepper & Amy Hawkins, Main Event and honorary sponsor South Plains Kidney Foundation. To become a sponsor – please click here.

More than three years ago, the Brown family lost their four-year-old daughter, Daelynn Brown, after she suffered a febrile seizure. They donated her organs in hopes it would help save someone else’s life – a tough decision for any family to make. “We’re so proud of our little hero, and the process of donating her organs was life-changing for us, the recipients, and our family and friends,” says Olivia Brown.

“Daelynn helped to save the lives of three others. She’s our hero and we’re so proud of her!” adds Brown. “She was our little ray of sunshine; she continues to shine in our lives every day.”

“Since 2017, the Lubbock 2nd Chance Run has symbolized hope for men, women and children who are waiting for life-saving organ, eye and tissue transplants in Lubbock and Amarillo,” says Kevin Myer, LifeGift president and CEO. “Each year, we’ve seen many new participants joining our 2nd Chance Run, demonstrating the community’s commitment and devotion to raise awareness of the need for organ and tissue donation registration.”

What: LifeGift’s 6 th Annual Lubbock 2 nd Chance Run

Annual Lubbock 2 Chance Run Who: Transplant recipients, donor family members, healthcare professionals, donation advocates and the entire community are invited to participate

When: Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 8:00 a.m.

Where: Mackenzie Park, 4628 Mackenzie Park Rd., Lubbock, TX 79403

Website: Lubbock 2nd Chance Run

For more information and to register, please click here. For event sponsorship information, please contact Dagmar Climo at dclimo@lifegift.org.

There are nearly 10,000 Texans in need of organ, eye or tissue transplants. Register today to become an organ, eye or tissue donor by visiting DonateLifeTexas.org.

