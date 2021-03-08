Liggett Law Group, One Lubbock promoting COVID-19 vaccinations to East Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from The Owen Group:

The Liggett Law Group and One Lubbock have announced the release of a new public service campaign to educate the citizens of East Lubbock about the importance of vaccinating against the COVID-19 virus.



The campaign will utilize local television, outdoor billboards, direct mail and social media to drive the message to those most vulnerable to COVID-19.



According to Liggett, “this is something we can all get behind and promote. LLG and ONE

LUBBOCK are all about building bridges. This is our way of helping spread the message that the

vaccines are safe and effective.”



Eligible citizens may contact the City of Lubbock Health department at 806-775-2933 or they can visit the website, mylubbock.info/covid19vaccine.



About ONE LUBBOCK:

Our mission is to advocate for our East Lubbock Community by empowering the community’s voice, cultivating relationships, promoting economic progress, and developing impactful neighborhood growth one family at a time.



About Liggett Law Group:

Ted Liggett and the lawyers at Liggett Law Group have been fighting for the rights of injured citizens on the South Plains for over 25 years. LLG’s mission is to give back to this community and to “Build Bridges” amongst and between every section of the community.

