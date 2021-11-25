Light Up Lubbock’s 1st year to exhibit decorated homes for Christmas

LUBBOCK, Texas– Light Up Lubbock, a non profit organization, hosts its first-ever year in the Hub City. Light Up Lubbock provides family fun opportunities to look at Christmas lights, get hot chocolate and see Santa.

“Light up Lubbock is centered around the whole experience with your family and creating memories at Christmas time, because it was a really big thing for, I think, everyone here and community involvement. And making a difference is something we’ve really prioritized within BBB [Better Business Bureau] this year,” Mallory Maxwell, Vice President of the Better Business Bureau, said.

The decorating of homes with lights goes through a process with the help of sponsors like Mean Green Fertilizing who says it’s all about bringing joy to people’s faces.

“To see their face when when you turn those lights on,” said Dustin Sellers, a sponsor with Mean Green Fertilizing. “So, if you can help someone out that’s less fortunate, I think that’s the way to go.”

Light Up Lubbock puts up a website that shows more than 100 decorated homes and continues to add.

“If there is a house that you know of, that’s really fantastic that y’all look at every year as a family, you can actually submit it to us, and we can add it to the map as well,” said Maxwell.

Maxwell said the future for the organization is bigger and better. The viewing of Christmas lights is available to anyone in the Hub City as soon as Thanksgiving night.

The Light Up Lubbock map can be found here.