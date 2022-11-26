PLAINVIEW, Texas — Wayland Baptist University (WBU) in Plainview will host its “Lighting Up Wayland” holiday event on Thursday, December 1.

According to a press release from WBU, the event will take place on the steps of Gates Hall immediately following Plainview’s lighted Christmas parade.

WBU described the event a “post-Christmas parade party featuring fun, food, and fellowship.”

Gates Hall will be lit with holiday décor, the university’s choir will perform holiday favorites, Santa Claus will make an appearance and Dr. Bobby Hall will read the Christmas Story from the Bible.

Free Frito pies, s’mores, coffee, hot chocolate, and Christmas cookies will be available beginning at 7:30 p.m., the press release said.



Wayland Baptist University invites the Plainview community to join students, faculty, and staff for the celebration.