Lime scooters back on Texas Tech campus

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lime scooters have relaunched on the Texas Tech University campus.

Lime said they had introduced 200 scooters on the campus and will increase them to meet increased demand in the upcoming months.

Members of the Texas Tech Student Government Association said the adoption of the scooters makes it feel like things are getting back to normal.

“As the pandemic happened and we had to take [the scooters] off the campus,” said Jarett Lujan, graduate vice president for the student government association, “It became our issue to kind of take on and make sure that resource was back on campus for students.”

Students said the scooters offered an eco-friendlier option to get to campus.

“I live 15 minutes away from most of my classes are as a business student, so walking and having to walk 20 minutes across campus was kind of tough sometimes,” said Ebere Nwachukwu, external vice president for the Student Government Association at Texas Tech.

With speeds up to 15 miles per hour, Nico Probst, Director of Government Relations for Lime, said they’re placing more emphasis on safety by introducing a feature called, Training Mode.

“For a first-time rider the miles per hour they get in the scooter is automatically reduced to 10 miles an hour, and that allows sort of an initiation to scooters, said Probst,”[It] gets them acclimated to the vehicle itself, creates just a better safer environment, so they continue on their scooter ride as the time goes on.”

Probst said the feature is also available on the Lime app for returning riders.

Students said they hope those using the scooters will consider safety so the university will continue to let students utilize the scooters.

“Know how to utilize it. Take maybe a practice run in an unused parking lot just kind of get used to the feel,” said Lujan.