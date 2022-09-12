The following is a press release from The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Today, award-winning pop-violinist Lindsey Stirling announces her new Snow Waltz tour of North America, in support of her newest album Snow Waltz, where she’ll bring the holiday spirit from coast to coast. The 25+ run of dates sees Stirling performing in San Antonio, Orlando, Newark, Milwaukee and more, including Lubbock, at The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences on November 18, 2022, at 8 p.m.

Stirling’s unique interpretation of beautifully nostalgic holiday music will be more dynamic than ever – intertwining dance, trapeze, lyra, and aerial all while delivering an impeccable violin performance.

The VIP on-sale begins on Tuesday, September 13 at 10am local time and CITI Presale is from Tuesday, September 13 at 10 a.m. to Thursday, September 15 at 10 p.m. (CT). Artist presale is from Tuesday, September 13 at 12 p.m. to Thursday, September 15 (CT). Spotify presale and venue presale is from Thursday, September 15 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. (CT).

The public on-sale is on Friday, September 16 at 10 a.m. (CT) and range in price from $60.50 to $130.50 plus taxes and fees. Tickets can be purchased online at buddyhollyhall.com and https://www.lindseystirling.com/, by phoning ETIX at 1 (800) 514-3849, and in person at the venue box office at 1300 Mac Davis Lane, Lubbock, TX 79401, open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Stirling’s live performance is a force to be reckoned with. She’s performed for more than 800,000 people on her headline tours, and her co-headlining tour with Evanescence was named one of Live Nation’s best-selling amphitheater tours of 2018. The “unlikely music phenomena” (NYT) sold over 250k+ tickets on her Christmas tours and sold over 15k tickets for her live streamed Christmas special in 2021, which was seen by over 100,000 people.

Lindsey’s new Christmas album Snow Waltz is out October 7 via Concord. Featuring eight classic covers and five original tracks, Snow Waltz delivers Stirling’s immersive arrangements and mesmerizing melodies but with a seasonal twist, featuring songs that promise to be the perfect soundtrack for the holiday season. The album’s first single “Ice Storm” is an original guitar-fueled and wildly rousing instrumental, which shines a new light on the multi-faceted musician’s rock-leaning sensibilities. Watch the “Ice Storm” video here: https://found.ee/LS_IceStormMusicVideo

The follow-up to her debut holiday album Warmer in the Winter — which earned a #1 spot on Billboard’s Holiday Albums Chart, and #1 on Amazon and iTunes Holiday Album Charts — Snow Waltz emerges as a singular new entry in the holiday-music canon, once again proving Stirling’s extraordinary gift as an instrumental storyteller.

ABOUT LINDSEY STIRLING

Lindsey Stirling is an electronic violinist, dancer, and artist who has humbly become one of the 21st century’s most innovative stars. Her groundbreaking vision has gained her millions of adoring fans worldwide, four Billboard chart-topping albums, and two Billboard Music Awards including Top Dance/Electronic Album for her third studio release, Brave Enough. Her holiday album, Warmer in Winter, catapulted to the #1 spot on Billboard, Amazon and iTunes Holiday Album charts upon release and lead single “Carol of the Bells” made history as the only instrumental song ever to reach the Top 10 at AC Radio. Lindsey has amassed over 13.4 million subscribers, nearly 3.5 billion views on YouTube, 3.4 million followers on Tik Tok, and over 500k user generated creations across Tik Tok and Instagram reels. In addition to this, Forbes placed her at #4 on its 2015 World’s Top-Earning YouTube Stars list and her fifth-studio album, Artemis, debuted at #1 on the Dance/Electronic Album Chart.

