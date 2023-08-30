LUBBOCK, Texas– The city of Earth announced on Wednesday morning a boil water notice had been issued until further notice.
Earth cited a line break as the reason for the notice, and the entire Public Water Supply would be affected.
by: Mikayla Holmes
Posted:
Updated:
LUBBOCK, Texas– The city of Earth announced on Wednesday morning a boil water notice had been issued until further notice.
Earth cited a line break as the reason for the notice, and the entire Public Water Supply would be affected.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now