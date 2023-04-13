LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lions Club in the West Texas district partnered with Two Docs Brewing Co. and Live Oak Pet Hospital for its 4th annual Lions Camp Bark and Brew on April 30.

Camp Bark and Brew will take place at Two Docs Brewing Co. (502 Texas Ave) from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The goal of Camp Bark and Brew is to “raise awareness and funds for Texas Lions Camp, Leader for Dogs for the Blind, and World Services for the Blind”, said a press release.

According to the press release, entry is free to attend.

The event is family-friendly and dog-friendly with many activities to do including dog races, food trucks and retail booths.