LUBBOCK, Texas– A liquor store employee was robbed at gunpoint on Thursday, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department.

The report stated that officers arrived at a liquor store in the 4200 block of Avenue Q and found the victim with a “slightly red” mark to the face. The victim told officers he was “struck” in the face by one of the suspects.

According to the report, two suspects entered the store. The report said one of the suspects had a handgun and pointed it at the victim and the other “obtained US currency and tobacco products.”

Cody Thompson,18, was arrested and charged with robbery on Friday evening, according to LPD. As of Tuesday afternoon, he remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $175,000 bond.

