Lisa Shacklett named VP of Enrollment Management at LCU

LCU President Dr. Scott McDowell announced [Thursday] the appointment of Lisa Shacklett as Vice President of Enrollment Management for Lubbock Christian University. Shacklett will assume her role on August 10, 2020, and she will lead student recruitment and admissions for the University.

Shacklett was identified during a national search and comes to LCU with over 30 years of experience in growing organizations by applying her corporate sales foundation to diverse environments. She was instrumental in the dramatic growth experienced in the graduate business programs at Lipscomb University in Nashville, Tennessee. Through her earlier work as Director of Lipscomb’s Career Development Center, she also has a proven ability and a keen awareness of how to help college-bound young people identify their strengths and successfully map out their futures.

Shacklett left Lipscomb University in 2016 to fulfill a lifelong dream to launch an entrepreneurial venture and created The Wedding Plate, a unique tabletop rental boutique, serving the wedding and events industry in Tennessee and beyond. As of March of 2019, she has also served as the Executive Director of Young Leaders Council—a Nashville non-profit organization that trains young professionals for nonprofit board service – where she welcomed in the largest YLC class in the 35 year history of the organization, cultivated new relationships with the Nashville area business community and strengthened YLC’s existing relationships with the nonprofit community.

“My decision to return to higher education was an easy one following a visit to LCU,” stated Shacklett. “I was immediately drawn to the history of the institution, the community of colleagues, the high caliber of students and the transformational experience provided for them, and the excitement for the future that lies ahead. LCU has a compelling story to share, and I’m honored to join an outstanding admissions team in that effort.”

President Scott McDowell said, “I am thrilled that Lisa Shacklett has agreed to lead LCU’s enrollment management team, and I am also grateful that we will get to add her voice to the University’s senior leadership team. Lisa drives results and has an uncanny ability to demystify the admissions process for the student. She is incredibly competent, possesses impeccable character, and embodies the kind of can-do attitude that will inspire a campus. I’m confident Lisa will make an immediate and lasting impact on our ability to successfully tell the LCU story.”

