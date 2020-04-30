LISD adopts temporary new grading system for remote learning

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Independent School District announced a new temporary grading system for remote learning on Thursday.

According to a letter sent out to LISD families, all classes will be graded on a pass, incomplete or exempt system.

For example, a student would receive an “exempt” grade if he or she was unable to login or start online assignments due to a lack of technology or home environment.

Read the full letter from LISD below:

Dear Lubbock ISD families,

As we continue remote learning for the remainder of the school year we want to thank you for your participation in this partnership. In order to help you verify your child’s performance at the halfway point of the sixth six weeks, teachers have posted progress report grades in the gradebook. Progress reports will be finalized in the gradebook on April 30, 2020.

Due to our shift to this type of instruction, Lubbock ISD adopted a new grading system in an effort to be fair and consistent. Therefore, all remote learning grades are posted using the PIE system – Pass, Incomplete, or Exempt (see chart below).

Grading information can be found at www.LubbockISD.org under the “Gradebook” tab.

Pass (P): The student showcases progress toward accomplishing the content-specific daily/weekly activities.

Student is showing progress.

Student submits a demonstration of learning to the teacher according to activity specifications. Student is making progress toward accomplishing the content. Some errors or thinking or misunderstanding of some elements may exist, but they do not impact overall learning of the target.

Incomplete (I)*: No progress toward accomplishing the learning provided in content-specific daily/weekly activities.

Student is not showing progress.

Student made little or no effort to complete work, after several contacts from the teacher. Student’s overall work does not demonstrate learning according to activity or learning specifications.

Exempt (E)*: Student did not pick up a packet (PK-1), OR student did not login to start an online assignment due to lack of technology or home environment, or student did not complete and turn in any assignments each week due to limited technology or home environment, OR the student was not in the district due to other family members taking care of them.

*An E or an I on the report card requires a student in high school to do cycle or credit recovery for the core content missed. Elementary and Middle School student makeup will be determined on a case-by-case basis.

Please contact your child’s teacher if you have questions about these grades. Resources for each grade level are always available at www.LubbockISD.org/learnonline. If you or your child need assistance with remote learning or technology, please contact the Technology Services Department Helpdesk at 219-0199 or helpdesk@LubbockISD.org.

Thank you again for your valuable assistance in making the transition to remote learning a success. Whether providing instruction remotely or in the classroom, our mission remains firm – to nurture, develop, and inspire every child, every day.

Dr. Kathy Rollo

Superintendent