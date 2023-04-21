LUBBOCK, Texas — United Supermarkets and Market Street teamed up with Lubbock ISD on Friday to decorate bags with art inspired by Earth Day.

According to a press release, hundreds of bags were distributed to LISD students, to then be distributed to citizens of Lubbock at various United and Market Street locations.

A special presentation of the art took place on Friday at the United on 82nd Street and Frankford Avenue.

(Courtesy of The United Family)

The following schools participated: