LUBBOCK, Texas — United Supermarkets and Market Street teamed up with Lubbock ISD on Friday to decorate bags with art inspired by Earth Day.

According to a press release, hundreds of bags were distributed to LISD students, to then be distributed to citizens of Lubbock at various United and Market Street locations.

A special presentation of the art took place on Friday at the United on 82nd Street and Frankford Avenue.

  • (Courtesy of The United Family)
The following schools participated:

  • Roberts Elementary School
  • Roscoe Wilson Elementary School 
  • Wolfforth Elementary School
  • Nat Williams Elementary School 
  • Miller Elementary School
  • Waters Elementary School
  • Whiteside Elementary School
  • McWhorter Middle School
  • Hardwick Elementary School