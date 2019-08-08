LISD announces clear bag policy at PlainsCapital Park beginning this fall

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Independent School District announced Thursday that they will be implementing a new clear bag policy for all visitors to PlainsCapital Park, beginning in the fall.

According to a press release by LISD, prohibited bags include purses larger than a clutch bag, camera bags, backpacks and fanny packs that are not clear.

Below is a copy of the full statement by LISD:

As part of enhancing existing safety and security measures across the district, Lubbock ISD is implementing a new clear bag policy for all visitors to PlainsCapital Park beginning this fall. The new policy regulates the size and type of bag that may be carried into the stadium for any event at the facility.

Visitors to PlainsCapital Park will be able to bring the following style and size bag or package into the facility:

· Clear plastic vinyl or PVC

· Not to exceed 12” x 6” x 12”

· One-gallon clear plastic resealable bag

· Small clutch bags no larger than 4.5” x 6.5”

Exceptions will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection.

Prohibited bags include, but are not limited to: purses larger than a clutch bag: briefcases; backpacks, cinch bags, and fanny packs that are not clear and/or exceed the size restriction; luggage of any kind; computer bags/cases; camera bags/cases; binocular bags/cases, or any bag larger than the permissible sizes.

Fans will continue to be able to carry items into the stadium in a permissible clear bag, such as binoculars and cameras. This policy pertains to bags and is not an all-inclusive list of items that are prohibited from being taken into the stadium. Fans should be aware of specific institutional policies regarding prohibited items that may not be brought into the stadium and are outlined in the PlainsCapital Park stadium policy.

More information, including frequently asked questions, can be found on the Lubbock ISD website at www.LubbockISD.org/ClearBagPolicy.