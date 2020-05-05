LISD announces in-person graduation ceremonies

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Independent School District.

Lubbock ISD is excited to share plans for graduation ceremonies to honor more than 1,500 seniors in Lubbock ISD.

This afternoon, Governor Greg Abbott approved outdoor graduation ceremonies to take place after June 1. Although district administrators are thrilled about the opportunity to offer an in-person ceremony, Lubbock ISD staff is working in coordination with state and local officials to ensure all events follow health and safety guidelines.

All graduation ceremonies will be at PlainsCapital Park. Families will receive additional details this week about event access, seating allowances, and other important information. The schedule is included below:

