LISD board approves one-time COVID-related lump sum for employees

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from Lubbock ISD.

During this morning’s special called virtual meeting of the Lubbock ISD Board of Trustees, members unanimously approved a one-time “COVID-19 lump sum payment” for all full-time and part-time employees, to be awarded on December 18, 2020.

“Educators and paraprofessionals have been asked to do more than they’ve ever been asked to do,” said Dr. Kathy Rollo, Lubbock ISD Superintendent. “They are teaching remotely and face-to-face. They are giving up planning time to help cover classes when we don’t have subs. They are following strict safety protocols that take time and energy. It’s just been an extremely challenging year.”

All full-time employees will receive a $500 payment. Part-time employees will receive $250. Employees who were serving the district on or before December 1, 2020, and remain employed through December 18, 2020, will be eligible for the payment.

“I’m grateful we can provide this additional support to show appreciation for all the love, care, and support our staff have given to our kids and our community,” said Board of Trustees Secretary Beth Bridges.