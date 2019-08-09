LISD considering arming teachers

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Independent School District discussed the possibility of arming their teachers Thursday morning at a school board workshop.

The district is looking into one program in particular, called the School Marshal program.

Zach Brady, president of the LISD board, said he likes some aspects of the program.

“As a board member, I think there’s a lot to be said about the school marshall program, it’s something I like a lot of the features of it,” Brady said.

He said although there are district police personnel on their campuses, adding more protection couldn’t hurt.

“It’s a tool that might be an important part of the tool box,” Brady said.

According to Stacy Carter, director of safety and security for LISD, said the district is already implementing new safety features to schools such as new PA systems and increasing security guards following a bond passed in Nov. 2018. However, due to recent mass shootings, the district is considering going a step further.

“I like the fact that the guns would be locked up and secured,” Brady said. “There’s lots of things I like about that and that is a program we’re going to be studying in more depth.”

Both Brady and Carter said the district is taking the School Marshal program very seriously.

“It’s my job to educate them [school board],” Carter said. “I don’t have a standpoint. Either way it’s just my job to get inofrmation and give them the information so they can make the best decision.”

According to the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement website, school marshals are chosen to top murders and bodily injury on campuses. Marshals must go through a stringent process, such as a background check and mental evaluation, Carter said.

“This was just one fo those things that was asked to present so they could kind of have future discussions about it,” Carter said.

Brady said the board will conduct several workshops before anything is introduced as an agenda item for voting. He said the board would like feedback from their community as well.

“At the end of the day we want what’s best for our kids here in Lubbock ISD,” Carter said.