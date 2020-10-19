LISD debuts COVID-19 dashboard

This is a press release from Lubbock Independent School District.

In order to provide more timely notifications and added transparency to Lubbock ISD’s COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) reporting, today the district debuted a dashboard which can be accessed by anyone in real time. Created by Student Health Services, Technology Services, and Communications and Community Relations, the dashboard features a variety of data, including the number of confirmed cases, schools with cases, number of quarantines, number of recovered cases who have returned to school or work, and other pertinent information. Due to HIPAA privacy protection regulations, the district is restricted from releasing the identity of the person(s), classroom(s), or grade level(s) with confirmed cases and quarantines, but the dashboard does report the number of students and staff who have contracted the virus.

To access the dashboard, visit www.LubbockISD.org/COVID19.

With the dashboard now in place, the district’s notification process is changing. Since the beginning of school on August 17, Lubbock ISD had notified campus families and staff of confirmed cases by text and email through the parent notification system. Text notifications will continue to be sent to campus families and when a new case or exposure is reported, but emails will no longer be sent as part of the daily notifications. All of this information is now available in real time on the dashboard.

Due to minimal exposure risks, face-to-face instruction continues on all campuses, but students are reminded to take home their Chromebooks and iPads if the need arises to temporarily switch to at-home instruction.

Lubbock ISD adheres to COVID-19 protocols established by the TEA, University Interscholastic League (UIL), and City of Lubbock Health Department. Please contact Lubbock ISD Communications and Community Relations with questions at communications@LubbockISD.net.

