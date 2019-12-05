LISD discusses arming teachers

LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock Independent School hosted a community safety meeting at Estacado High School on Tuesday and arming Lubbock Independent School District teachers was a topic on the agenda.

The meeting pamphlet that was handed out illustrated the differences between the School Marshal program and Guardian Program. Both plans would give teachers who chose to participate anonymity.

LISD Chief of Police Jody Scifers said that other school districts in areas near Lubbock already have armed teachers.

“We’re looking at all different aspects of safety and security in the schools he said. So it’s an option. It’s one of many options that you have to help your facilities possibly be more safe.”

Larissa Cable is a parent of three children who go to LISD schools and she said she would welcome the idea of a discussion to help keep her children safe.

“I have faith in LISD that if they’re going to put a gun on someone that they have taken all the necessary precautions and that they trust that that person is going to be the right person,” she said.

Other parents said they felt discomfort even discussing the issue of arming teachers in school.

“I feel is that it’s kind of disturbing,” said Reginald Dotson. I would be very concerned if I saw my teacher with a side arm.”

Regardless of where the community stands on the issue, Chief Scifers said discussions on the topic will continue onto the end of the year.



