LISD district employee arrested for injuring child resigns

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock ISD district employee who was arrested on Thursday has resigned, LISD announced in a press release Friday.

Timothy Dale Jorgensen, 59, was arrested after a student teacher aid said she witnessed him assault a child who was a member of his family, according to a police report.

Jorgensen was charged with injury to a child, a second degree felony.

Read Lubbock ISD’s full release below:

Lubbock ISD has accepted the resignation of Timothy Dale Jorgensen, who was arrested on April 2, 2020 on suspicion of causing injury to a child and injury to a disabled person. His resignation was effective immediately.

Jorgensen, 59, was taken into custody by Lubbock ISD Police during the investigation of a complaint reported by another Lubbock ISD employee. Details of the allegations against Jorgensen can be found under case number 20-12955.