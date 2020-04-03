1  of  2
Breaking News
Citibus and police unit involved in crash in Lubbock Friday afternoon Lubbock City Council says police not stopping people for simply being outside of home

LISD district employee arrested for injuring child resigns

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Image of Timothy Dale Jorgensen from Lubbock County Detention Center.

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock ISD district employee who was arrested on Thursday has resigned, LISD announced in a press release Friday.

Timothy Dale Jorgensen, 59, was arrested after a student teacher aid said she witnessed him assault a child who was a member of his family, according to a police report.

Related story: https://www.everythinglubbock.com/news/local-news/lubbock-isd-district-employee-arrested-for-causing-injury-to-child-disabled-individual/

Jorgensen was charged with injury to a child, a second degree felony.

Read Lubbock ISD’s full release below:

Lubbock ISD has accepted the resignation of Timothy Dale Jorgensen, who was arrested on April 2, 2020 on suspicion of causing injury to a child and injury to a disabled person. His resignation was effective immediately.

Jorgensen, 59, was taken into custody by Lubbock ISD Police during the investigation of a complaint reported by another Lubbock ISD employee. Details of the allegations against Jorgensen can be found under case number 20-12955.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar