LISD home to 4 National Merit Semifinalists

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Independent School District announced on Wednesday that it is home to four National Merit Semifinalists.

Read below for the full release from LISD.

Lubbock ISD is home to four National Merit Semifinalists in the 64th annual National Merit Scholarship Program, released last week by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation officials. Lubbock ISD is the only school district in Lubbock County with National Merit Semifinalists. Of the approximate 1.6 million students taking the qualifying exam nationwide, these students are among the nationwide pool of semifinalists representing less than one percent of all U.S. high school seniors.

All four of the National Merit Semifinalists are from Lubbock High School: Luca D’Amico-Wong, Joseph McCarty, Alexander Murphy, and Jeffrey Zhou.

One student, Luca D’Amico-Wong, earned a perfect score on the exam. Joseph McCarty earned perfect scores in writing and math, and Jeffrey Zhou earned a perfect score in writing.

National Merit Semifinalists have the opportunity to continue in the competition for 7,500 National Merit Scholarships, worth approximately $32 million, offered next spring.