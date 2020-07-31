LISD Marching Band prepares for annual band camp

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock ISD explained Thursday how its annual band camp is going to change this year to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and University Interscholastic League (UIL) guidelines.

Executive Director of Fine Arts Andrew Babcock said they will enforce masks and social distancing when applicable at all rehearsals.

This week, student band leaders were on the marching band lot spray painting red dots on the pavement, 6 feet apart, to help allow for distancing.

Students will also be required to go through a COVID-19 screening and have their temperature checked before arriving at rehearsal.

“We’re using guidelines that are based on the CDC, state and local authorities and Lubbock ISD guidelines as far as what can keep our kiddos safe,” said Babcock.

There will also be a limited number of students allowed to in the main band hall at a time. By having the camp mostly outside, it will allow students to better spread out, according to directors.

“As they start marching band, they will not even have to set foot inside the band hall because they will have most of their equipment with them,” said Babcock. “Obviously, the bigger instruments, the percussion instruments and sousaphones and those kinds of things, will need to be stored inside there. But by large, the majority of our students will not have to go inside the band hall.”

Student uniforms will also change. Babcock explained it is difficult to fit students for uniforms while promoting social distancing and proper sanitization. Instead, students will have a different, more personalized and easier to clean uniform.

“What we would like to do this year is that for all of our marching bands, they will not participate in our activities with their marching band uniform present.

“We will not be using the standard uniform, which will be cost-prohibitive to maintain the sanitization of those items,” said Babcock.

Lubbock ISD will allow students to participate in the marching band if they are opting for online learning this year—as long as they show up to the band period in person.

“When it comes to the online format, there are some limitations to how that medium limits interaction with students in our large ensembles, and it also puts an enormous strain on staff support,” said Babcock.

Some parents have expressed concerns about if the virus starts to spread throughout the band during the season. Band parent Jeff Hays stressed students should stick to the guidelines in place for their safety.

“There’s going to need to be some patience from the parents and the kids, as well, ” said Hays, “and they will just need to listen to the parents and the directors to ensure their safety as best as possible.”

For the upcoming semester, Babcock explained they hope to have full ensemble band concerts, but in order to stick to CDC and UIL guidelines, they may have to break into smaller groups to minimize student interaction.

However, Babcock said he sees this as an opportunity to showcase the skills and musical talents of students in a different way.