LISD names two new administrators, one a principal for new McCool Academy

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock ISD Board of Trustees on Thursday appointed two people to administrative positions for LISD, including a principal for the new Commander William C. McCool Academy.

The board unanimously approved the new name of the reimagined Smylie Wilson Middle School campus for the 2020-2021 school year during their board meeting Thursday, according to a LISD news release.

Carolyn Wadley will serve as the principle of McCool Academy, according to the release. She is currently an assistant principal of Smylie Wilson Middle School. She was previously an assistant principal at O.L. Slaton Middle School for three years.

Shay Jennings was named as the Executive Director of Budget and Finance for LISD. Jennings has worked with LISD since the start of her career in 1997, according to the release.